Cypress Development (OTC:CYDVF) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Cypress Development Corp. (OTC:CYDVF – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 38,988 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 201,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Cypress Development Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96.

About Cypress Development

(Get Rating)

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley project that covers an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.