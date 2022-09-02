D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Buys 213 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $268,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Southern by 78.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,524 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 195.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,591,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,909 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,314,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Southern by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,074,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,816,000 after purchasing an additional 627,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

Southern Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SO traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $79.37. The stock had a trading volume of 107,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,237,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.81 and its 200 day moving average is $72.54. The company has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.