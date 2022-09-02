D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,465,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,725,000 after buying an additional 3,251,808 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,988,000 after buying an additional 3,091,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,932,000 after buying an additional 1,866,249 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,167,000 after buying an additional 1,610,731 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,224 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.85. 7,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,632. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.23 and a 1-year high of $84.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

