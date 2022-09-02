D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,671 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

IYJ remained flat at $93.96 during trading on Friday. 45,388 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.87. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

