D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Increases Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 475.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.24.

Snowflake stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.46. 71,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,755,250. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.86. The company has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.79 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,902 shares of company stock valued at $764,018 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

