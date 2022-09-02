DA Davidson Trims Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Target Price to $96.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $114.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.73.

Shares of GWRE opened at $68.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -37.99 and a beta of 1.30. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $68.17 and a 52-week high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61). The business had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at $187,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Marcus Ryu acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.81 per share, for a total transaction of $70,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,406.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,898 shares of company stock worth $1,157,541. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,038.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

