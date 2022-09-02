DAD (DAD) Price Reaches $0.0381 on Top Exchanges

DAD (DAD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. DAD has a market cap of $19.06 million and $558,058.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD coin can currently be bought for $0.0381 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DAD Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,416,566 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAD is dad.one. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain.

DAD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

