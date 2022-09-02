Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 85 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,726,000 after purchasing an additional 360,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MSCI by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,680,000 after buying an additional 77,739 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in MSCI by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,782,359,000 after buying an additional 48,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,388,000 after buying an additional 71,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in MSCI by 134.9% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,473,000 after acquiring an additional 761,126 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.25.

MSCI stock opened at $456.91 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $679.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $455.37 and its 200 day moving average is $459.54. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.44%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

