Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,913,647,000 after buying an additional 108,959 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,066,081,000 after acquiring an additional 166,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,616,574,000 after acquiring an additional 170,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,296,000 after acquiring an additional 489,216 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $226.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.83. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $141.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.09.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

