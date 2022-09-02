Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $386,000 Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,360 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of JEF opened at $31.87 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Insider Activity at Jefferies Financial Group

In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

