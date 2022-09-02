Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 343.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $88.53 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.42 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $117.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.10.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

