Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 307 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 94,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 302,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after buying an additional 39,023 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 371,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,395,000 after buying an additional 22,963 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 157,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after buying an additional 24,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 182,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW opened at $64.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.85. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.62 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

