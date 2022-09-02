Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 629 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,894 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,308 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,368 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,486 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $8,795,000 after buying an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 880 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,371 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DKS opened at $108.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.73. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DKS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.39.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

