Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EQAL opened at $41.26 on Friday. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.18.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.