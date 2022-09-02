Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,359 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Lear by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lear by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $138.77 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $118.38 and a 1 year high of $195.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.77. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.81, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.83%.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $924,582.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,973.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,429 shares of company stock worth $2,538,656. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on Lear to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lear from $153.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lear from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.60.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

