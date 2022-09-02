Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on DANOY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danone from €56.00 ($57.14) to €58.00 ($59.18) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank raised Danone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danone from €51.00 ($52.04) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Danone Stock Down 0.9 %

DANOY stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. Danone has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

