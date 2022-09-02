David S. Lowden Acquires 2,500 Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Stock

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) insider David S. Lowden acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,576 ($31.13) per share, for a total transaction of £64,400 ($77,815.37).

Diploma Price Performance

Shares of LON:DPLM opened at GBX 2,400 ($29.00) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 4,289.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,534.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,569.37. Diploma PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 2,090 ($25.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,504 ($42.34). The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.00.

Get Diploma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,360 ($40.60) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diploma to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,450 ($29.60) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,290 ($39.75) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diploma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,940 ($35.52).

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.