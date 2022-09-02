Dawn Protocol Market Cap Hits $63.66 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00004292 BTC on exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $63.66 million and $2.00 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

