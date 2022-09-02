DB Wealth Management Group LLC Buys New Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,019 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANF. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,539,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at $13,580,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 53.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 109,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $15.30. 12,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.88. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $805.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.56 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

