DB Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $26,000 in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,299,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,139,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,894,000 after acquiring an additional 226,651 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.00. The stock had a trading volume of 965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.25.

In other news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

