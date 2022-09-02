Decubate (DCB) 1-Day Volume Hits $21,093.00

Decubate (DCB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Decubate has a total market cap of $313,882.84 and approximately $21,093.00 worth of Decubate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decubate coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decubate has traded down 25.7% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.27 or 0.01507821 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002276 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828428 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015773 BTC.
Decubate Coin Profile
Decubate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,717,379 coins. Decubate’s official Twitter account is @decubate.
Decubate Coin Trading
