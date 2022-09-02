Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays set a €71.30 ($72.76) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Delivery Hero Price Performance

ETR:DHER opened at €39.57 ($40.38) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €43.31 and a 200 day moving average price of €39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion and a PE ratio of -9.27. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a one year high of €134.95 ($137.70).

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

