Diamant Asset Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Healthpeak Properties makes up 0.9% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.18.

Shares of NYSE PEAK traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.45. 64,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,076,601. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.69%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

