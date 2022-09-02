Diamant Asset Management Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,017 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 1.7% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE MCD traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $257.55. The company had a trading volume of 18,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,796. The stock has a market cap of $189.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.50 and its 200-day moving average is $248.40. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.98%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.96.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

