Diamant Asset Management Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,015,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,922,000 after purchasing an additional 149,655 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 247,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.65. 17,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,935. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.98 and a 12 month high of $199.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

