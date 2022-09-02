Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.75

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.75 and traded as high as $34.31. Digi International shares last traded at $33.11, with a volume of 313,205 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DGII. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens began coverage on Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Digi International to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digi International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Digi International Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.12 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 3.53%. Digi International’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $613,176.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $286,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,745.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $613,176.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,867.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Digi International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Digi International by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Digi International in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Further Reading

