Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.75

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.75 and traded as high as $34.31. Digi International shares last traded at $33.11, with a volume of 313,205 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DGII. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens began coverage on Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Digi International to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digi International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.
Digi International Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $613,176.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $286,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,745.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $613,176.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,867.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Digi International
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Digi International by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Digi International in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Digi International
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digi International (DGII)
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.