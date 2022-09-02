Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:DGI9)

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Digital 9 Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of DGI9 stock opened at GBX 115.13 ($1.39) on Friday. Digital 9 Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of GBX 103.80 ($1.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 118.40 ($1.43). The company has a market capitalization of £996.11 million and a P/E ratio of 1,150.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 112.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 112.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital 9 Infrastructure news, insider Philip (Phil) Jordan purchased 27,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £29,999.20 ($36,248.43).

About Digital 9 Infrastructure

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

