Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.19 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $17.58. 2,013,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,423,911. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $93.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.40.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APPS. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Macquarie cut their price target on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 25.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

