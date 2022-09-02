Distell Group (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) Shares Up 0.1%

Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $9.10. 790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 13,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

Distell Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22.

About Distell Group

Distell Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of wines, spirits, ciders, and other ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages South Africa, rest of Africa, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Scottish Leader, Black Bottle, Bunnahabhain, Tobermory, Deanston, Ledaig, Cruz Vodka, Kibao, Kingfisher, Caprice Wines, Hunter's Choice, Altar Wines, and Yatta Juice.

