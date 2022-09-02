DogeFather Price Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (FATHER)

DogeFather (FATHER) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last seven days, DogeFather has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DogeFather coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. DogeFather has a total market capitalization of $96,596.82 and $16,640.00 worth of DogeFather was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.24 or 0.01508489 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002277 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828912 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015825 BTC.
DogeFather Profile
DogeFather’s total supply is 486,700,911,984,299 coins. DogeFather’s official Twitter account is @dogefatherBSC_.
Buying and Selling DogeFather
