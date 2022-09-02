Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) EVP Sells $10,781,983.52 in Stock

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at $9,175,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dollar General Stock Up 2.3 %

DG opened at $242.77 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.47. The company has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dollar General by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 71,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.