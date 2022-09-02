Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dominion Energy also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.98-$1.13 EPS.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.83. 2,682,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,239,618. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.84.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on D shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

