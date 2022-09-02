Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.66-$2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.34 billion-$3.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion. Donaldson also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.91-3.07 EPS.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DCI traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.84. 472,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day moving average is $51.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. Donaldson has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $64.03.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.61 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donaldson

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

