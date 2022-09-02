DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $10,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,260,000 after buying an additional 4,586,593 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,499 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,269.3% during the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,195,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,609,000 after purchasing an additional 784,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.63.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DD. UBS Group lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

