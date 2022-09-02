DXdao Trading Down 16.8% This Week (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, DXdao has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. DXdao has a total market cap of $18.01 million and $3,877.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DXdao coin can now be bought for $365.26 or 0.01827492 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DXdao

DXdao is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link.

Buying and Selling DXdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

