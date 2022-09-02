E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,120,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the July 31st total of 15,380,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

E2open Parent Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of ETWO opened at $6.63 on Friday. E2open Parent has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $160.38 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that E2open Parent will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E2open Parent

In other news, COO Peter Hantman sold 21,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $152,340.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,336.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $583,545 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in E2open Parent by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,103,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692,914 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,001,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,359,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in E2open Parent by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,305,000 after buying an additional 1,422,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 9.3% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 15,461,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,536 shares during the period.

E2open Parent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.