East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.13

East Africa Metals Inc. (CVE:EAM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 37001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

East Africa Metals Stock Down 3.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.47.

East Africa Metals

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

