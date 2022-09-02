Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $162.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.02. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.12.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

