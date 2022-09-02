Edge Price Hits $0.0709 on Top Exchanges (EDGE)

Edge (EDGE) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Edge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0709 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges. Edge has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and $16,262.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Edge has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00029417 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00084145 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00040925 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Edge Profile

Edge is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,000,000 coins. The official website for Edge is edge.network/en. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edge’s official Twitter account is @edgenetwork.

Buying and Selling Edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Edge is a blockchain-based cloud platform focused on the provision of webservices. The platform will allow the users to build, scale and grow their digital products.”

