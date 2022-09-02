Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $189.72

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 189.72 ($2.29) and traded as high as GBX 190 ($2.30). Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 185.80 ($2.25), with a volume of 573,458 shares trading hands.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 189.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 194.83. The company has a market capitalization of £741.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan Simpson-Dent acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of £16,650 ($20,118.41).

About Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

