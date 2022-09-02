Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ELAT stock opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health Incorporat

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAT. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the second quarter valued at $1,121,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,625,000.

