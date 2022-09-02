Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Elanco Animal Health Incorporat Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of ELAT stock opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69.
Elanco Animal Health Incorporat Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health Incorporat
