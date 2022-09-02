Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.37

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.37 and traded as high as C$16.69. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at C$16.54, with a volume of 884,333 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EFN shares. TD Securities raised shares of Element Fleet Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Element Fleet Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$13.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.26, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.31, for a total transaction of C$573,532.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,471,367.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

