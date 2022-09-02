Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ELV stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $491.90. 2,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,302. The company has a market capitalization of $118.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $483.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.72 by $0.32. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.80.

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

