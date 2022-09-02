Elitium (EUM) Trading Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

Elitium (EUM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00004392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elitium has a market cap of $24.39 million and approximately $379,538.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,890.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00131598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00034366 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00086482 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,915,379 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io.

Buying and Selling Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

