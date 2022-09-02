Ellerston Asian Investments Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:EAI)

Ellerston Asian Investments Limited (ASX:EAI – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 4th.

Ellerston Asian Investments Limited is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ellerston Capital Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

