Emmerson (LON:EML) Trading 1.4% Higher

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.08 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.08). 648,893 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,628,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.90 ($0.08).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Emmerson in a research report on Monday, July 11th.
Emmerson Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £63.21 million and a P/E ratio of -23.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.49.
About Emmerson
Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, the United Kingdom.
