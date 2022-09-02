Emmerson (LON:EML) Trading 1.4% Higher

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.08 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.08). 648,893 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,628,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.90 ($0.08).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Emmerson in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

The stock has a market cap of £63.21 million and a P/E ratio of -23.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.49.

In other Emmerson news, insider Rupert Joy bought 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £9,800 ($11,841.47).

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

