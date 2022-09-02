Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Endeavour Silver from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.50.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $517.69 million, a PE ratio of -93.33 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of Endeavour Silver

About Endeavour Silver

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,057 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 130,810 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,321 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 697,935 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 21,061 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 240.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,167 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 278,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.