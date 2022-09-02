Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Endeavour Silver from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.50.
Endeavour Silver Trading Down 5.9 %
Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $517.69 million, a PE ratio of -93.33 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.
