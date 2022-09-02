Energo (TSL) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Energo (TSL) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Energo has a total market cap of $103,859.45 and approximately $10,060.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energo coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Energo has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,924.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00132267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00035166 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00086172 BTC.

Energo Coin Profile

TSL is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energo

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

