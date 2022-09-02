EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EnerSys Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE ENS traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $61.14. The company had a trading volume of 141,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,541. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnerSys

ENS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EnerSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENS. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in EnerSys by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in EnerSys by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in EnerSys by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,691,000 after acquiring an additional 101,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

