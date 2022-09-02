ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $63.46

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.46 and traded as low as $56.06. ENN Energy shares last traded at $57.77, with a volume of 12,098 shares changing hands.

ENN Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.12.

ENN Energy Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

Further Reading

